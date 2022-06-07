Advertise
Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement(Source: Office of the City Manager)
By Katelyn Kirby
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Tuesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. the Auburn City Council will appoint the Ward 4 councilperson replacement at the regularly scheduled Auburn City Council meeting - 141 N. Ross Street.

Ward 4 Councilman Brett Smith announced his move to Florida at the May 17 Auburn City Council meeting for a career opportunity. He resigned from the Council at the end of May.

Alabama law requires the City Council to appoint a replacement for a councilmember who does not complete their term.

The individual appointed by the Council will serve through Nov. 6.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the mayor and all eight members of the City Council will be sworn for the 2022-2026 term following the Aug. 23 Auburn municipal election.

The replacement Ward 4 councilperson must have resided in the redistricted ward for at least 90 days.

For more information about tonight’s meeting find the agenda here.

