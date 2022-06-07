Bomb threat email targets homes, offices of Alabama officials

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway by the FBI after multiple media outlets across the state received a bomb threat email Tuesday indicating explosive devices had been planted at the homes and offices of multiple state officials, among others.

The email, with the subject line “We placed bombs all over Alabama, leave the Moores alone,” was sent around 7 a.m. to multiple media outlets, as well as to some of the specific state officials that were being targeted.

“The Alabama department of transportation will stop their plan to take the Moore family’s land,” the message states. There is no confirmed information surrounding the plan the author referred to, nor have officials commented on who or where the Moore family may be located.

The author noted that as a result of ALDOT’s actions, “we placed bombs in the Alabama department of transportation offices in Montgomery, Mobile and Birmingham” as well as “in all ATF offices in those locations as well as at the university of Alabama.”

The threat was aimed not only at the officials’ places of work, but at their homes, with the email providing the names of seven people, whom we have decided not to identify at this time.

The three paragraph email, laced with profanities and the author’s pronouncement that “We’re sick of big government,” promised to continue “to do this until the Alabama department of transportation leaves the Moores alone.”

WSFA 12 News reached out to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, which said it had shared a similar email it had obtained on Monday with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA also confirmed the existence of an investigation, releasing the following statement:

“The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is aware of the most recent bomb threats made against the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) employees and their offices, as well as offices with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the University of Alabama. ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in-conjunction with local and federal partners are currently investigating the threats and monitoring the situation. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.”

