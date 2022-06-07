Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean has died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean has died, according to county officials.

County Commission vice-chairman Doug Singleton confirmed Dean passed away Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from the county commission, Dean had been ill for several months prior to his death. He passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side.

“Our hearts go out to Dean’s immediate and extended family during this difficult time, and we ask that you please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read.

“Elton was more than a commissioner; he was like a big brother to us all. We looked to him for his insight as a leader and his words of wisdom,” said Singleton. “I will always treasure our endless discussions about his love for his county and baseball.”

Dean was first elected to the Montgomery County Commission in November of 2000 and was re-elected in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020. He was elected vice-chairman of the commission in November 2004 and was then named chairman in March 2009, a role he served passionately and tirelessly until his recent illness, the commission added.

Most recently, the county commission named a park after the longtime commissioner. Elton N. Dean Sr. Park sits on 15 acres on the west side of Montgomery and serves as the city’s newest and largest park. It features a 5-acre pond with two pavilions and a playground.

Services for the chairman have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.