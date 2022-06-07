Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Mississippi election: 4 Congress seats on primary ballots

Voting generic
Voting generic(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is holding party primaries for its four U.S. House seats, with three Republicans and one Democrat seeking reelection.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. If runoffs are needed, they will be June 28.

Rep. Steven Palazzo is facing six challengers in the Republican primary in south Mississippi’s 4th District. They include a sheriff, a state senator and a candidate who filed an ethics complaint against Palazzo after the 2020 race.

Republican Rep. Trent Kelly and Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson each face one primary challenger. Republican Rep. Michael Guest faces two.

Click here to see results as they come in.

Most Read

Reports of heavy police activity near a neighborhood close to the Montgomery airport have...
Police: Autopsy shows Monday night crash not a homicide
Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
A Prattville woman has died following a Monday morning crash in Autauga County, according to...
Prattville woman killed in Autauga County crash
Dean served passionately and tirelessly until his recent illness.
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean has died
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash

Latest News

Mo Brooks on Sunday released a statement on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case...
Once dumped by Trump, Brooks seeks his endorsement again
The Alabama Republican Party hopes to arrange a debate between Katie Britt (left) and U.S. Rep....
State GOP hopes for Brooks, Britt debate in Senate runoff
Sen. Tom Whatley lost to a primary challenger by a single vote after provisional ballots were...
Election returns show state senator losing by single vote
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves sets special election to fill House vacancy