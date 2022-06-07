Mobile County man pleads guilty to killing roommate and stuffing body in closet

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mt. Vernon man pleaded guilty to killing his roommate and stuffing his body in a closet.

Damon Jenkins was sentenced to life on Tuesday for murdering Latywen “Slick” Caster in January 2019.

Investigators said Jenkins strangled and shot Caster in the head before trying to hide the body. According to police, Caster’s mother found her son’s body stuffed in the closet of a home on Highway 43.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office released a statement from the mother reading, “For 43 years, I was blessed being mother of Latywen Guanchez Caster and I thank God for choosing me. Lovingly known as Slick, my son was a beautiful soul, full of life and content with simple pleasures. Our family and friends will miss his laughter and love. He was a proud big brother, loving cousin and kind nephew; forever alive in our hearts. Many thanks to the District Attorney’s team and to the Detective. To God be the glory, always!”

---

