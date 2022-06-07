Advertise
Police activity near West Montgomery neighborhood sparks questions

Reports of heavy police activity near a neighborhood close to the Montgomery airport have...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reports of heavy police activity near a neighborhood close to the Montgomery airport have prompted questions to police.

WSFA 12 News began receiving reports Monday night of multiple officers in the area of Piedmont Drive, which is located near the entrance of the Twin Gates subdivision. Our photojournalist found the scene around midnight.

Video from the scene shows several officers, a wrecker and a car being towed away.

We have reached out to Montgomery police for more information surrounding this incident.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

