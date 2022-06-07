Police: Autopsy shows Monday night crash not a homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are releasing updated information surrounding a fatal crash that was initially believed to be the result of a shooting.

According to police, Tocarious Johnson, 20, died after a single-vehicle crash in the area of Piedmont Drive Monday night, not far from the Montgomery airport.

Officers found Johnson inside a 2010 Dodge Charger, which had hit several mailboxes. Initially, police believed he’d been fatally shot but later learned from an autopsy that his injuries had been caused by the crash.

As a result of the autopsy, Johnson’s death is no longer considered a homicide investigation, MPD added.

Additional details related to the cause of the crash have not been released.

