Reeltown Elementary to begin school year in new building

REELTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s going to be an exciting start to the school year for teachers and students at Reeltown Elementary.

After operating for decades inside of an outdated facility, construction on their new elementary school building is nearly complete.

“I can’t wait to see what the kiddos faces are going to look like whenever they walk into the building for the first time,” said Principal Lisa Hornsby.

The new facility is being built adjacent to Reeltown High School and is just across the street from the old building.

It’s a facility school Hornsby will tell you is desperately needed.

“We are booming in this area,” Hornsby said.

“We were kind of busting at the seams over here. We were not only sharing this facility with our high school, but we were utilizing every space.”

Along with the need for a larger facility, the old Reeltown Elementary School is also very outdated. Portions of the building were built in 1929, and the most recent addition to the building was made in the ‘70s.

“It’s actually heated in the cold months with a radiator system. We actually crank up the boiler to get that heat going in the winter months,” Hornsby said.

There is also no air conditioning in the hallways, old chalk boards on the walls, students have to walk into the basement to get to the cafeteria, and the facility has no gymnasium so students were utilizing the playground for physical education.

Hornsby said the new building will have proper heating and air, a new gymnasium, cafeteria and better technology for teachers.

“In our new facility, every classroom will be equipped with state of the art clear touch panels,” Hornsby said.

“Obviously we have a great facility for our new journey to begin and our school motto, a play on the word “reel” for Reeltown, “Ready to Emerge as Empowered Leaders,” and this facility is going to give us the opportunity to do just that so we’re really looking forward to that,” Hornsby said.

Reeltown’s 2022-2023 school year will begin in the new facility. Teachers will move into the building in the coming weeks.

Construction began in June 2020. The project was made possible by the Tallapoosa County commissioners and was funded by the one cent sales tax.

The new building will serve 500 students in pre-K through sixth grade.

Hornsby said there will be a community open house this summer.

