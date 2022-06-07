Tallapoosa County inmate dies after medical issue, sheriff says

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate in the Tallapoosa County Jail has died after a medical issue suffered Saturday, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

The inmate, who has not been identified, suffered an unspecified medical issue while in the facility, the sheriff’s office said. The inmate was taken to Lake Martin Hospital and later transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate died at EAMC on Monday.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an investigation into the inmate’s death, per department policy, the sheriff’s office added.

No other information on the inmate’s death has been released.

