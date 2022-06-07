Tuskegee’s George Washington Carver Museum to receive $2.8M in upgrades

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - The George Washington Carver Museum, on the campus of Tuskegee University, will soon undergo a major renovation project, according to the National Parks Service.

The agency says Congress has approved a rehabilitation budget totaling $2,844,364 for the museum with rich history. It explores the life of George Washington Carver and includes his studies of peanut products.

The following upgrades are expected:

Site and landscape improvements to the exterior of the building

Architectural and structural improvements to the exterior envelope and framing

Architectural improvements to the interior and exhibit areas

Upgrades of the mechanical, electrical, security, fire suppression and fire alarm systems

The museum has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but NPS officials say a temporary visitor center with limited hours will be located in the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site inside the Skyway Club.

Crews will begin working on the project this summer and work is expected to be completed in Spring 2024.

