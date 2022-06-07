Woman dies in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Georgiana woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA reports that Marie Smith, 56, was fatally injured when the 2004 Mitsubishi Galant she was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Alabama 10, approximately 13 miles west of Greenville.

Troopers said Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA is investigating the cause of the crash.

