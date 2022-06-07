Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Woman dies in Butler County crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Alabama 10 in Butler County on June 6, 2022.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Georgiana woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA reports that Marie Smith, 56, was fatally injured when the 2004 Mitsubishi Galant she was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Alabama 10, approximately 13 miles west of Greenville.

Troopers said Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
Police say 30-year-old Videll Eugene Stankevich, a Millbrook resident, is charged with robbery...
Man charged in Millbrook armed robbery
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
A Prattville woman has died following a Monday morning crash in Autauga County, according to...
Prattville woman killed in Autauga County crash
Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert

Latest News

An electric vehicle charging station in Springfield, Illinois.
Alabama electric vehicle infrastructure update in the works
Jimmy Rutland, President of Lowder New Homes in Montgomery, says it’s a tough situation right...
Home builders struggle as new challenges arise
Supply chain, interest rates impacting home construction
Supply chain, interest rates impacting home construction
Alabama gas prices hit new record
Alabama gas prices hit new record