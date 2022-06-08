Advertise
Change of venue hearing set for Casey White

Casey White was captured in Evansville, Indiana.
Casey White was captured in Evansville, Indiana.(VCSO)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White was scheduled to have a trial for a 2015 capital murder charge on June 13 but a Lauderdale County Circuit Court granted a motion to postpone it to December 12.

A Lauderdale County Circuit Court has also set a date for a hearing that will determine if the venue of the trial will be changed.

The hearing is set for Dec. 2, just 10 days prior to when White’s trial is scheduled for.

White was reported missing from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on April 29 and was on the run for 11 days before being caught in Indiana.

On Tuesday, White’s defense had nine other motions granted or scheduled hearings.

The following motions have all been granted by a Lauderdale County Circuit Court:

  • Motion to be apprised of whether the death penalty will be sought.
  • Motion for discovery/production.
  • Motion for state to give notice of intent to assert rule 404(b) evidence.
  • Motion to preserve evidence.
  • Motion for open-file discovery pursuant to ex parte monk.
  • Motion for full recordation of all proceedings.
  • Motion for defendant’s right to be present.

The following motions have hearings set:

  • Motion for change of venue. (Hearing set for December 2, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.)
  • Motion to suppress statements. (Hearing set for December 2, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.)
  • Motion to suppress. (Hearing set for December 2, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.)

