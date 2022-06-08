Charges against Prattville city councilman dismissed

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The attorney for Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson says the city has dismissed the charges against him and his sister.

Jackson, who represents District 2, was arrested last month on a misdemeanor menacing charge. In a statement Tuesday, attorney Victoria D. Relf said, “Today, the City of Prattville amicably resolved the matter against Mr. Jackson and his sister by dismissing the charges. These past two months have been very taxing on the family and on my clients. Although we believe wholeheartedly that the evidence would have exonerated Mr. Jackson and his sister of all wrongdoing had a trial gone forward, we are satisfied with the outcome today. My clients thank the City of Prattville for resolving this matter, and they now desire to focus on healing from this very traumatic experience.”

The exact allegations are not clear, but after Jackson’s arrest, Relf said the councilman’s family was gathered to mourn his uncle when his cousin “verbally and physically attacked the Councilman’s elderly mother and his sister; and in this state, Councilman Jackson has a protected right to defend his mother and sister from imminent physical harm.” The statement confirmed that cousin is the daughter of the deceased.

The post-arrest statement also said, “As an American, the Councilman will always support the right of any law-abiding citizen to exercise his or her Second Amendment rights; we hope that the community will offer him the same support.”

