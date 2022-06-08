Advertise
Danny Long approved as 6th President of Enterprise State Community College

The Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees appointed Long from his Acting President role during Wednesday’s regular meeting.
Danny Long was approved as the new President of Enterprise State during the June 8 regular...
Danny Long was approved as the new President of Enterprise State during the June 8 regular meeting of the ACCS(WTVY | ACCS)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College now officially has its new President after approval by the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees.

The ACCS announced Wednesday during their regular meeting that Danny Long, who had been serving as Acting President of Enterprise State since March, was approved as the 6th President in the College’s 57-year history.

“The Wiregrass community is a special part of Alabama that has a significant role in the state’s workforce, which is why a skilled career technical leader like Danny with a heart for the community and for education makes perfect sense,” said Jimmy H. Baker, Chancellor of the ACCS. “Danny knows the College, the communities it serves, K-12 and industry, and he knows what it takes to continue our mission of making education available for everyone.”

Aside from having already been appointed as the Acting President of Enterprise State, Long has nearly 30 years of experience in education. He had already served for nearly 5 years with the College, both as the Dean of Instruction since 2017 and as the Vice President since 2020. Through his collaborations with businesses and the industry around the area, Long helped develop and implement several new programs at Enterprise State, including:

- Associate of Applied Science programs in Advanced Composites, Mechatronics, Digital Multimedia, EMS, and Medical Assisting Technology

- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training program

- School-to-Career programs in Basic Industrial Electronics, Basic Industrial Mechanics, and CNC Operator/Programmer

- Licensed Practical Nursing Program (LPN)

- Auditing and Assurance (AAS)

Long is a native of Sarasota, Florida as well as Geneva, and an alum of Troy University with a Bachelor of Science in Vocational Education and Master’s in Special Education and Education Leadership, as well as an Educational Special Degree in Educational Leadership. He began his education career at Vivian B. Adams School in Ozark, serving as both a special education teacher and assistant director, before then serving at Enterprise High School in roles as a teacher, coordinator, career technical education director, and assistant principal.

“Enterprise State and the Alabama Aviation College are where we are because of the strong investment of faculty, staff, community, K-12 and business and industry partners who give us insight on what they need and trust our willingness to be there when they need us,” Long said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to lead several innovative efforts in programs that matter to our region and our state, and I’m appreciative for the confidence our community college System and our community has in Enterprise continuing to rise together.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

