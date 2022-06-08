Fire caused by lightning destroys Eclectic home
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Fire officials believe a lightning strike may have led to a fire that destroyed an Eclectic home.
According to a post by the Eclectic Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home in the 700 block of Mullins Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived in the area, they found a home fully engulfed in flames.
The fire department said the home is considered a total loss. Thankfully, the homeowner was at work at the time of the fire.
No civilians were injured, but a firefighter did suffer a minor injury while another was treated for heat exhaustion.
Additional details related to the fire have not been released.
