Fire caused by lightning destroys Eclectic home

Fire officials believe a lightning strike may have led to a fire that destroyed an Eclectic home.
Fire officials believe a lightning strike may have led to a fire that destroyed an Eclectic home.((Source: Eclectic Fire Dept.))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Fire officials believe a lightning strike may have led to a fire that destroyed an Eclectic home.

According to a post by the Eclectic Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home in the 700 block of Mullins Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived in the area, they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department said the home is considered a total loss. Thankfully, the homeowner was at work at the time of the fire.

At 5:05am EFD was dispatched to a lightning strike to a house with fire in the 700 block of Mullins Rd. Automatic aid...

Posted by Eclectic Fire Department on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

No civilians were injured, but a firefighter did suffer a minor injury while another was treated for heat exhaustion.

Additional details related to the fire have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

