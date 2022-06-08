Flooding across Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Fire Department confirmed several places in the city flooded Wednesday morning.

The rain and water also made driving difficult, visibility low and brought several trees down.

Flooding in Homewood (Homewood Fire Department)

Homewood Fire urged people to “please stay off the roadways.”

