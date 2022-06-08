Advertise
Flooding across Homewood

Flooding in Homewood
Flooding in Homewood(Homewood Fire Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Fire Department confirmed several places in the city flooded Wednesday morning.

The rain and water also made driving difficult, visibility low and brought several trees down.

Flooding in Homewood
Flooding in Homewood(Homewood Fire Department)
Flooding in Homewood
Flooding in Homewood(Homewood Fire Department)
Flooding in Homewood
Flooding in Homewood(Homewood Fire Department)

Homewood Fire urged people to “please stay off the roadways.”

