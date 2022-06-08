Advertise
James Hardie announces major expansion, doubling Prattville workforce

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. manufacturing facility James Hardie has announced a significant expansion to its Prattville facility.

According to the city of Prattville, the expansion will provide an additional $400 million investment and will add 200 jobs, doubling the facility’s current workforce.

The expansion will make the Prattville facility the largest James Hardie plant worldwide, a release added.

“James Hardie’s partnership with the City of Prattville is a true testament to our community’s high-quality local natural resources, infrastructure, and workforce. An investment of this size shows that the world’s leading fiber cement manufacturer is committed to Prattville,” said Mayor Gillespie. “With this expansion, not only will James Hardie have the largest worldwide facility located in our South Industrial Park, but it will offer 200 additional jobs with a workforce totaling a minimum of 405 employees. This industrial expansion is about community partnership and providing citizens with high caliber employment while enhancing the quality of life for all.”

“I’m very pleased that James Hardie is pursuing growth plans that will create 200 new jobs at its Alabama manufacturing center. This significant expansion project shows the world that another world-class company is thriving in our state,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “This growth will solidify James Hardie’s presence in Prattville, and I know we can work together to create a bright future for the community.”

The facility sits on a 103-acre site in Prattville’s South Industrial Park, an AdvantageSite-certified park located between U.S. Highway 82 and Autauga County Road 4. The plant produces innovative Hardie® fiber cement exterior solutions such as home sidings.

James Hardie employs a diverse global workforce of approximately 5,200 employees across operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

