REPORT: Tom Whatley withdraws recount application in Tallapoosa for Ala. Senate District 27 primary election

ALABAMA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has new details on the Alabama State Senate District 27 Republican Primary.

We have been reporting on this incredibly tight race between Jay Hovey and Tom Whatley since Primary Election Night on May 24.

Tom Whatley initially contested the results. However, the Chairman of Tallapoosa County says Whatley has officially withdrawn his application for a recount on the ballot in Tallapoosa.

The Republican Party has scheduled a hearing regarding issues in that race on Saturday, June 25. Until that hearing is over, there will not be any declared winner.

Alabama has an automated recount law if the vote is within, plus or minus, half of one percent, but this doesn’t apply to a primary election like this race.

Republican Hovey will face Democrat Sherri Reese of Opelika in the November General Election.

