Juvenile shoots man, kills his dog while out walking, police say

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police say two juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly shooting a man and killing his dog.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said the juveniles were walking near the intersection of Furrniss Avenue and Lauderdale Street when the man’s dog charged at them. Fulford said one of the juveniles pulled a gun and fired several shots, killing the dog and hitting the man. The 70-year-old victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Fulford said two juveniles were charged with first-degree assault and cruelty to animals.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.