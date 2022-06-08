Man, 19, charged after pursuit with Montgomery law enforcement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has been charged following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Shykeem Grant, 19, is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

The charges are related to an incident that began around 8 p.m. in the area of South Holt Street and Mill Street. Coleman said officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported as stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Coleman said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted officers, spiking the vehicle. As a result, the vehicle crashed into a guardrail in the area of the Northern Boulevard and Wetumpka Highway.

Grant was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under bail of $21,000.

