Multiple injuries in Montgomery police vehicle wreck

A Montgomery police vehicle and another vehicle wrecked in the area of Eastern Boulevard and...
A Montgomery police vehicle and another vehicle wrecked in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Hitching Post Lane on June 7, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirmed a marked police vehicle was involved in a crash Tuesday evening.

Capt. Saba Coleman said the marked unit and another vehicle wrecked in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Hitching Post Lane at about 6 p.m. She said both officers and the driver of the second vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

No other information about the wreck was released.

