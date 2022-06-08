Phenix City Schools superintendent steps down for role in Orange Beach

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes on Wednesday announced he’s stepping down to take on a role in south Alabama.

This comes a day after he accepted a role as first-ever superintendent for the newly formed Orange Beach City Schools in Baldwin County.

“It has been an honor and privilege to have served Phenix City,” Wilkes said. “This system’s potential is great. Phenix City has phenomenal people. I will no doubt miss each.”

Wilkes has led the district for the past eight years. Officials say the school system has experienced tremendous growth in student achievement, professional staff development, improved district facilities and community involvement under his leadership.

“Mr. Wilkes helped lead our system into a season of great success and achievement,” said Yolaunda Daniel, PCS board chair. “Our community is truly grateful for the Wilkes family and their time with us in public education and beyond. We thank him for his visionary leadership and his high standards of professionalism, moral character, and work ethic. We are proud of the progress the district has made during his tenure and appreciative of his commitment and dedication to our school system. We wish Mr. Wilkes, and his wife Cathy, the best of luck in their next chapter of leadership, education, and community service.”

The Phenix City Board of Education is actively searching for qualified candidates to lead the school system.

