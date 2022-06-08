Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Prescription cannabis products with higher THC may help ease chronic pain, study says

Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but...
Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but come possible side effects, including dizziness and sedation.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prescription cannabis products with higher THC to CBD levels may help ease chronic pain according to a new study.

Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but come with possible side effects, including dizziness and sedation.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the chemical compound in the marijuana plant that causes a high. Cannabidiol, CBD, is the second most prevalent active chemical in cannabis but does not cause a high.

Both have been associated with pain relief.

The study found no benefits from taking over-the-counter products that contain only THC or CBD extracts.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of heavy police activity near a neighborhood close to the Montgomery airport have...
Police: Autopsy shows Monday night crash not a homicide
Dean served passionately and tirelessly until his recent illness.
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean has died
Jimmy Rutland, President of Lowder New Homes in Montgomery, says it’s a tough situation right...
Home builders struggle as new challenges arise
A Montgomery police vehicle and another vehicle wrecked in the area of Eastern Boulevard and...
Multiple injuries in Montgomery police vehicle wreck
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

Latest News

Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Medicare Fraud Prevention Week focuses preventing Medicare fraud
Medicare Fraud Prevention Week focuses preventing Medicare fraud
In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a...
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
Flooding in Homewood
Flooding across Homewood