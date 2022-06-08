Showers and storms for some, heat for everyone

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re tracking a cluster of showers and storms this morning north of Montgomery... this will be the first of several rain chances we have over the next few days. While widespread activity is not expected, compared to the rather dry forecast we have had recently it does look like many spots across central and south Alabama have a better opportunity for some wet weather now through Saturday.

Most of the more robust storms have and will avoid southern portions of the state early today, but our central counties are likely impacted; light, moderate and at times heavy rain with rumbles of thunder and gusty winds could interrupt your morning commute, and could re-appear again later on this afternoon. Some of these storms could produce quarter-sized hail and/or destructive thunderstorm wind. The tornado risk is very close to zero due to a lack of wind shear in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere.

For those who stay dry, highs climb into the low and mid 90s... we are a bit cloudier today compared to Monday and Tuesday, but that won’t stop the warming process!

Thursday will be a more typical Summer day: expect a mix of sun and clouds, plenty of heat and humidity plus a few isolated showers and storms.

Our next front drives through the state late Friday into Friday night. This will lead to another increase in rain coverage. The good news? This front’s faster motion may help us dry out for much of Saturday, especially from Montgomery northward.

Slightly cooler, slightly less humid weather is likely behind the front, with highs on Sunday and Monday in the mid and upper 80s and a negligible rain chance.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.