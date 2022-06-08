Suspect in Prichard double homicide stabbed multiple times in jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the Main Street Prichard double homicide was stabbed multiple times in Mobile County Metro Jail, FOX10 News has learned.

A prosecutor in court confirmed that Julian Woods was stabbed Tuesday night. He’s still in the hospital as of this morning.

Woods had been scheduled for a bond hearing this morning.

According to police, Woods shot and killed Micheal Trotter and Henisha Scott in broad daylight in front of a store on Main Street.

A spokeswoman for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said that Woods’ stabbing injuries were not life threatening. She said he was treated at the jail clinic before being set to the hospital as protocol.

When he returns to the jail Woods will be moved to another cell, she said.

---

