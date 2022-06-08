Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

The University of Alabama Online offering new military tuition grant

The grant, open to active-duty military learning through UA Online, will cover tuition costs not covered through military tuition assistance.
UA Online's new military grant will allow better access to education for active-military members.
UA Online's new military grant will allow better access to education for active-military members.(The University of Alabama)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) - The University of Alabama Online will be making a greater effort to help active-duty military have better access to higher education.

In a statement from The University released Wednesday, the new UA Online Military Tuition Grant is being launched to help cover tuition costs and remove the financial barriers for service members looking to earn their Bachelor’s through The University.

Dr. Robert Hayes, interim dean of the College of Continuing Studies, further explained, “By reducing the financial obstacles and resolving the limitations presented by in-residence academic programs, we are able to remove many of the challenges that cost and location present for our military community.”

The grant, open to active-duty military, National Guard and Reserve service members enrolled in undergraduate distance learning through UA Online, will cover tuition costs not covered through military tuition assistance up to the maximum allowed by the student’s branch of service for six credit hours during the fall, spring and summer terms. This is up to 18 credit hours per academic year.

UA offers more than 15 bachelor’s programs through their flexible online and hybrid formats, allowing service members to earn their degrees from wherever they might be around the world. This includes learning from many of the same faculty an on-campus student would learn from.

“Our college has been in the business of delivering dreams by distance for more than 100 years, and I am honored to see us initiate this exciting incentive for our military service members,” Hayes said.

More information on the grant can be found at the UA Online Military Tuition Grant website HERE, by emailing The University at uadistancemilitary@ua.edu, or by giving them a call at (205) 348-6220.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Reports of heavy police activity near a neighborhood close to the Montgomery airport have...
Police: Autopsy shows Monday night crash not a homicide
Dean served passionately and tirelessly until his recent illness.
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean has died
A Montgomery police vehicle and another vehicle wrecked in the area of Eastern Boulevard and...
Multiple injuries in Montgomery police vehicle wreck
Jimmy Rutland, President of Lowder New Homes in Montgomery, says it’s a tough situation right...
Home builders struggle as new challenges arise
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI are investigating after threats to multiple...
Bomb threat email targets homes, offices of Alabama officials

Latest News

Authorities say a man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been...
Man arrested in Minnesota in Alabama slaying
12 Talk: Montgomery weekend events
12 Talk: Montgomery weekend events
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
The City of Auburn’s months-long 2022 Fiber Expansion Project is underway.
Months-long fiber expansion project underway in Auburn