The University of Alabama Online offering new military tuition grant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) - The University of Alabama Online will be making a greater effort to help active-duty military have better access to higher education.

In a statement from The University released Wednesday, the new UA Online Military Tuition Grant is being launched to help cover tuition costs and remove the financial barriers for service members looking to earn their Bachelor’s through The University.

Dr. Robert Hayes, interim dean of the College of Continuing Studies, further explained, “By reducing the financial obstacles and resolving the limitations presented by in-residence academic programs, we are able to remove many of the challenges that cost and location present for our military community.”

The grant, open to active-duty military, National Guard and Reserve service members enrolled in undergraduate distance learning through UA Online, will cover tuition costs not covered through military tuition assistance up to the maximum allowed by the student’s branch of service for six credit hours during the fall, spring and summer terms. This is up to 18 credit hours per academic year.

UA offers more than 15 bachelor’s programs through their flexible online and hybrid formats, allowing service members to earn their degrees from wherever they might be around the world. This includes learning from many of the same faculty an on-campus student would learn from.

“Our college has been in the business of delivering dreams by distance for more than 100 years, and I am honored to see us initiate this exciting incentive for our military service members,” Hayes said.

More information on the grant can be found at the UA Online Military Tuition Grant website HERE, by emailing The University at uadistancemilitary@ua.edu, or by giving them a call at (205) 348-6220.

