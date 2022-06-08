Advertise
University of South Alabama police chief placed on leave

USA Police Chief Zeke Aull
USA Police Chief Zeke Aull(University of South Alabama)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama police chief has been put on paid leave pending an investigation, the school said Wednesday.

FOX10 News has learned Chief Zeke Aull has been accused of sexual harassment by a contract employee of the department.

That’s according to a source with knowledge of the allegations. The source also confirming the employee is claiming Aull violated university policies regarding pay, hiring of contractors, use of student workers, as well as unauthorized remote work.

The university offered few details.

“University Police Chief Zeke Aull is on administrative leave pending the resolution of a personnel matter,” the school said in a statement. “The University has no other comment as this time.”

Aull, who has been the campus police chief since 2010, declined to comment. He earns $101,333.31 a year.

FOX10 News is working to get more information on this story.

Updated at 12:30 p.m. to include a no comment from Chief Aull.

---

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

