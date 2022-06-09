Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Aircraft carrying five Marines crashes in California desert

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding. (Source: KYMA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft carrying five Marines crashed in the Southern California desert.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Englehart says information was still being gathered about the five Marines who were on board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shykeem Grant is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting...
19-year-old charged after pursuit with Montgomery law enforcement
A Montgomery police vehicle and another vehicle wrecked in the area of Eastern Boulevard and...
Multiple injuries in Montgomery police vehicle wreck
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI are investigating after threats to multiple...
Bomb threat email targets homes, offices of Alabama officials
James Hardie announces major expansion, doubling Prattville workforce

Latest News

President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
Aircraft carrying five Marines crashes in California desert
Drifting in to Darkness: New book on local high-profile murders
Drifting in to Darkness: New book on local high-profile murders
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made