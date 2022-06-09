Advertise
Attorney: Arby’s hot grease victim will require extensive medical treatment for foreseeable future

Jameria Hairston is now out of the hospital after a former Arby's manager allegedly threw hot grease on her in the drive thru. We're told her recovery will take some time. Her attorney calls what happened to her deplorable.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Jameria Hairston is now out of the hospital, but we’re told her recovery will take some time. Her attorney calls what happened to her deplorable.

In April, Hairston and her two kids were in the drive thru lane at Arby’s in Hueytown when investigators say former manager Shea Peoples “just snapped” and then allegedly threw hot grease on Hairston. She suffered second degree burns over a large portion of her body. She’s now out of the hospital but has a long recovery ahead according to her attorney Courtney French.

“A lot of medical treatment due to the severity of the burns on her back, arms, legs and still undergoing a lot of medical treatment for those burns and wounds,” Courtney French, Hairston’s attorney said.

Peoples is facing assault and reckless endangerment charges. She’s also facing a civil lawsuit from the victim. Hairston’s two children were added to that lawsuit because of what they witnessed.

“She’s trying to tear the clothes off of her because of the burns. It’s just something that they have been rehearsing over and over in their minds and now really frankly are afraid to go through the drive-thru window,” French said.

French is now trying to get video of the incident from Arby’s. He claims the former manager had complaints against her.

“Apparently that Arby’s knew about beforehand, other complaints they had on this manager from other customers, other employees who work there. So she was a timebomb and had no business working there or working with the public,” French said.

Hairston’s civil lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount of money from Arby’s, its former manager and the companies that own and operate the restaurant.

We’ve learned 50-year-old Peoples waived her right to a preliminary hearing. This means the case will be sent to the Grand Jury for possible indictment.

In a statement, Arby’s says its cooperating with law enforcement and claim they are working to help support the victim’s recovery.

