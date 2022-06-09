Biscuits Baseball and farmers markets galore all this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the 2nd weekend in June so it’s time for The Rundown!

How about enjoying some Biscuits Baseball this weekend? Friday is Family Faith Night. Then on Saturday, you can enjoy youth sports night and the Max Fireworks show. Sunday will be a kids sunglasses giveaway and bark in the park. The Biscuits will be taking on the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Summer is here and the Farmers Markets are back! Come out to the Shoppes at Eastchase to enjoy the great selection of fruits, veggies, homemade jellies, boiled peanuts, and more! That starts at 7 a.m. every Saturday.

If you want to visit more than one Farmers Market then head to Prattville. Their Farmers Market is located in the grove across from Pratt Park. You can get fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with local honey, homemade baked goods, handmade bath and body products, plants and so much more.

Pike County and Enterprise Farmers Markets are also happening this weekend.

Global City Fest Celebration of Native Americans will be happening Saturday at the Union Station Train Shed in Downtown Montgomery. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be native dances, traditional food, and crafts that you don’t want to miss.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

