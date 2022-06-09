Few more storm chances ahead of higher heat next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some early morning showers and thunderstorms will give way to a mostly dry day under a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be hot again in the lower 90s.

Highs rise into the mid-90s next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The exception to that would be couple of showers and storms possibly developing in South Alabama later on. Otherwise it will be pretty quiet.

Tonight and the first half of tomorrow also look quiet with highs surging back into the lower 90s. While we’re quiet, a thunderstorm complex (referred to as an MCS) will quickly push south-southeastward across Mississippi. Some of the rain and storm action from this may push into western Alabama after 3 p.m.

Showers and storms are possible through Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

If you don’t see any rain from this, additional scattered showers and storms are expected Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night. It’s not a setup that favors constant rain, but scattered activity will almost certainly occur.

Highs may hang just below 90 degrees on Saturday, but don’t get used to it.

It will feel like it's above 100 degrees next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The heat builds next week as high temperatures soar into the mid-90s every afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Not only will it be hot, but it will be very, very muggy.

This combination will support the hottest heat indices we have seen so far this year into the 100° to 106° range beginning Monday. Should this forecast hold it’s possible the National Weather Service will issue a Heat Advisory for part of next week.

There will be at least some shower and thunderstorm activity possible each day next week. We wouldn’t bank on seeing rain to cool you off, but the pattern will support random shots at seeing storms here or there.

