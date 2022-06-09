Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Nov. 27, 2021, two women were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565. Five others were hurt. According to Huntsville Police, no arrests or charges have been made in this case. Now, the family of one victim is speaking out and demanding answers.

According to the Madison County district attorney’s office, the case is awaiting presentation to the grand jury, and several charges will be brought forward. However, Sheila Parton, the mother of one victim, said she can’t start the healing process until somebody is held accountable.

“She had her whole life in front of her and I don’t have that to look forward to,” Parton said. “I don’t have her getting married or those things that we all get so excited over. I won’t be able to share that and have those memories with Hannah and what a shame that is.”

Sheila Parton’s daughter Hannah, was killed in the multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 near Chapman Mountain on Nov. 27, 2021. Another woman, Arlene Velasquez was also killed.

“Hannah was five minutes from home,” Parton said. “She didn’t deserve this. No parent should have to go through this.”

Investigators believe a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-565 caused the wreck. The wrong-way driver hit Arlene’s vehicle first, then struck Hannah’s vehicle. According to the police report, the driver traveling in the wrong direction was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Huntsville Police said the driver was transported to the hospital, and no charges or arrests were made that night.

“As a mother, as a parent, you want it to be addressed as soon as possible and you want some answers,” Parton said.

The Assistant District Attorney for Madison County said: “In a case of this nature and magnitude it is protocol to refrain from making an immediate arrest. We wait until we have a complete investigation, including the results of medical reports and toxicology reports, along with a thorough investigation of the cause of the crash.”

Despite the circumstances, the Parton family believes they have waited too long for justice to be served.

“I’ve had people ask me, how do you get up every day? How do you get out of bed every day? Well, I have to. And I have to do this for Hannah,” Parton said. “I have to do this for my daughter, and my family.”

The Assistant District Attorney would not comment on what charges will be presented to the grand jury, or when.

