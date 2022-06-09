Advertise
Man charged after chase ends with crash into Montgomery police units

Edwin Barker has been charged after a pursuit with Montgomery police officers Wednesday ended...
Edwin Barker has been charged after a pursuit with Montgomery police officers Wednesday ended with a crash.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a pursuit with law enforcement officers Wednesday ended with a crash involving two police units.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Edwin Barker, 44, is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree theft of property.

The charges are related to an incident that began around 5 p.m. in the area of Cloverdale Road and South Decatur Street. During the incident, Coleman said officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle refused to stop and officers began chasing it.

The vehicle later was involved in a three-vehicle crash in the 800 block of Westover Road that involved two marked patrol vehicles, Coleman added. There were no injuries reported.

Barker was later taken into custody and charged. He is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a bail of $16,500.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

