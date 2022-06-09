Advertise
Man shot while driving in Millbrook, police say

Dante Jackson is accused of shooting a man who was driving in Millbrook on June 8, 2022.
Dante Jackson is accused of shooting a man who was driving in Millbrook on June 8, 2022.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have arrested a man in connection to a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Long Drive and Pollard Drive shortly after noon. They found the victim in a car that appeared to have veered of the roadway, struck a parked vehicle, then came to rest in a yard outside a home.

Police said the 23-year-old man told them he had been shot while driving on Long Drive near Mickles Drive.

The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to Baptist South. The chief said the victim was in serious but stable condition.

While working the scene at Long Drive and Mickles Drive, officers detained a possible suspect, later identified as Dante D. Jackson, 31, of Millbrook. Johnson said they also recovered a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting.

Jackson was later charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and assault. He was booked into the Elmore County Jail without bond, pending arrest warrants being obtained and served.

Johnson said the victim and suspect know each other.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

