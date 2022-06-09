Advertise
Montgomery man gets life for killing man with brick in 2017

Willie Lee Addison III was convicted on manslaughter in the 2017 death of Broderick Shields.
Willie Lee Addison III was convicted on manslaughter in the 2017 death of Broderick Shields.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 42-year-old Montgomery man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to a crime from 2017.

Willie Lee Addison III was sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

A jury convicted of Addison of manslaughter in the death of 64-year-old Broderick Shields. Prosecutors say on Jan. 15, 2017, Addison hit Shields in the head and face with a landscaping brick after Shields ran out of gas in front of Addison’s home and was unable to move his car.

Addison was initially charged with first-degree assault, but Shields died from his injuries two weeks later, prompting the charge to be upgraded to murder.

A Montgomery County jury convicted him of the lesser charge of manslaughter late last month.

“Extreme actions often result in extreme consequences and this sentencing should be a wakeup call to those in our City who choose to behave recklessly. Wille Addison could have helped Mr. Shields or given him a chance to seek assistance. Now, a family has an unfillable void in their hearts because of Willie Addison’s illogical reaction to someone running out of gas in front of his house. I hope Mr. Shields’ loved ones take some comfort in knowing this habitual criminal offender is off our streets for good and will never again have an opportunity to harm another one of our citizens,” Bailey said in aa statement.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

