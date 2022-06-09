Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspects

One of the suspects were drawn by sketch
One of the suspects were drawn by sketch(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple theft suspects.

On June 3, police began investigating a report of a robbery which occurred at Big Cat - located at 3700 Pepperell Parkway. Officers say over the next five days, three more robberies were reported at residences in the area.

The incidents involved multiple males who were armed with rifles or pistols. One suspect vehicle is described as a red minivan and another is a dark colored SUV.

Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspects
Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspects(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

A victim described one of the suspects as being a male with short facial hair and was wearing a black beanie.

If you have any information on these incidents or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shykeem Grant is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting...
19-year-old charged after pursuit with Montgomery law enforcement
A Montgomery police vehicle and another vehicle wrecked in the area of Eastern Boulevard and...
Multiple injuries in Montgomery police vehicle wreck
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI are investigating after threats to multiple...
Bomb threat email targets homes, offices of Alabama officials
James Hardie announces major expansion, doubling Prattville workforce

Latest News

Prattville police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for stealing gas.
Police: Man sought for stealing gas from religious organization’s van
Maxwell Air Force Base is set to host a hiring fair aimed at civilians looking for job...
Maxwell Air Force Base holds civilian job fair on June 9
Edwin Barker has been charged after a pursuit with Montgomery police officers Wednesday ended...
Man charged after chase ends with crash into Montgomery police units
The Rundown
Biscuits Baseball and farmers markets galore all this weekend