“Potential intruder” confronted outside Gadsden elementary school in ‘police incident’

ETOWAH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden Elementary School was placed on lockdown this morning after a “potential intruder’ was confronted on the campus.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Walnut Park Elementary School.

There was a heavy police presence outside the school and we were told by the Etowah Co. Sheriff’s that there was a “police incident.”

According to the Gadsden City School Superintendent Tony Reddick, a man was seen approaching doors and possibly attempting to gain access to the building. After being notified, a school resource officer came outside and confronted the man. According to the superintendent, police arrived on the scene to assist.

Officials have not confirmed what transpired after police arrived on the scene.

Children were inside the building at the time for a summer education program but officials say all children at the school are safe. The school was placed on a brief lockdown and we’re told children were bused to the local high school and parents were called to pick them up.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Police incident. (Source: Etowah County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

