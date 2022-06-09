Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Prison constuction underway in Elmore County

By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dirt is flying in Elmore County on the site where one of the three new prisons will be. This is the first phase in the plan aimed to fix the state’s prison problems which includes building three new prisons in the state. This is the project being funded by the American Rescue Plan, which caused some controversy.

In Elmore County, there will be positive economic impacts as this facility is built.

“A lot of prep work being done for the site,” said Elmore County Commissioner Troy Stubbs

Stubbs says this is one of the largest projects for Elmore County.

“That I’m aware of,” he said. “So, I’m sure it will take some time, as we’ve all seen with the challenges of the pandemic and other impacts on the economy.”

Despite that, Stubbs says he’s seen work underway around Draper Prison, where the men’s prison and mental health facilities will be built.

“It’s a $30-plus million payroll. So, we want to ensure that we retain that which we are with this new facility, but we hope to grow that the construction is certainly an economic impact for our community,” he said.

The projected impact is $180 million per year.

“I think first and foremost, what people think about is payroll, you think about, okay, so how are if these people are being paid here in our local community, then are they spending that money in our local community,” said Stubbs.

And that impact could last years, as a new women’s facility is also planned to be built in Elmore County. The other men’s facility will be in Escambia County, but that construction has not begun. WSFA reached out to the department of corrections and the company building the prisons, both declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of heavy police activity near a neighborhood close to the Montgomery airport have...
Police: Autopsy shows Monday night crash not a homicide
Dean served passionately and tirelessly until his recent illness.
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean has died
A Montgomery police vehicle and another vehicle wrecked in the area of Eastern Boulevard and...
Multiple injuries in Montgomery police vehicle wreck
Jimmy Rutland, President of Lowder New Homes in Montgomery, says it’s a tough situation right...
Home builders struggle as new challenges arise
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI are investigating after threats to multiple...
Bomb threat email targets homes, offices of Alabama officials

Latest News

James Hardie announces major expansion, doubling Prattville workforce
James Hardie plant in Prattville expanding
James Hardie plant in Prattville expanding
Work starting on new state prisons in Elmore County
Work starting on new state prisons in Elmore County
How your donation to Summer Fund and Food drive can help so many
How your donation to Summer Fund and Food drive can help so many