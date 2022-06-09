Unsettled weather pattern through the end of the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a day of tracking rain and storms, the weather pattern remains unsettled as we move through the end of this week and start of the weekend ahead.

As for tonight, those living in Central Alabama will have the better opportunity to see a few showers and storms, while southern portions of the state will remain on the drier side through the evening and overnight.

Thursday is forecasted to be a more typical Summer day. A few showers and possible in the morning on Thursday but that will give way to a mix of sun and clouds. There will again be plenty of heat and humidity with highs warming into the 80s and 90s region wide. We will have more chances for rain and storms.

Our next front starts to dive through the state late Friday into Friday night. This will lead to another increase in rain coverage. We are looking at showers and storms around the region with a mix of sun and clouds. We continue to track the front’s motion across the states, and the faster movement of this front may help us dry out for much of Saturday, especially from Montgomery northward.

Slightly cooler and slightly less humid weather is likely behind the front moving through the region Friday, with highs on Saturday, Sunday in the mid and upper 80s and a negligible rain chance.

Next week, long range forecast models are hinting at a major warm up when it comes to temperatures. Each day Monday through Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. afternoon highs will soar into the middle to lower 90s. Rain chances will remain limited through the start to the week only increasing by next Wednesday.

