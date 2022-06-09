Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

A ruined proposal at Disneyland is going viral.(Source: CNN, Viral Hog, Disney Enterprises, Inc., TikTok/@eejitgherkin, Instagram/@ante.i.m, Twitter/@BrotherHQ)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The happiest place on earth may not be the place for the happiest proposals on earth, especially when overzealous employees snatch up the engagement ring!

A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.

In the video, you see a man drop to his knee and propose to his girlfriend at the park on a fenced-off platform. Suddenly, a Disney employee barges in between the couple and snatches the ring out of the man’s hand. He then tells the couple that they have to move.

The man who proposed in the video told the New York Times, “Disneyland stands for dreams. Our moment was destroyed.”

But other Disney employees with the park say that the fenced-off platform is used for multiple live shows daily and is not for guests to set foot on.

However, the man who proposed said he asked another employee if it was OK to use the platform for a proposal, and she said, “Go for it.” Unfortunately, the other employee who ruined the proposal was not as easygoing.

Disney did apologize to the couple and offered the couple a free weekend, including lodging, at any Disney park.

However, the man who proposed said, “I don’t want to visit Disneyland anymore. They can’t give us the moment back and that’s the only thing I want.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shykeem Grant is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting...
19-year-old charged after pursuit with Montgomery law enforcement
A Montgomery police vehicle and another vehicle wrecked in the area of Eastern Boulevard and...
Multiple injuries in Montgomery police vehicle wreck
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI are investigating after threats to multiple...
Bomb threat email targets homes, offices of Alabama officials
James Hardie announces major expansion, doubling Prattville workforce

Latest News

Prattville police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for stealing gas.
Police: Man sought for stealing gas from religious organization’s van
Maxwell Air Force Base is set to host a hiring fair aimed at civilians looking for job...
Maxwell Air Force Base holds civilian job fair on June 9
Edwin Barker has been charged after a pursuit with Montgomery police officers Wednesday ended...
Man charged after chase ends with crash into Montgomery police units
Studies show that pandemic babies may be behind developmentally.
Pandemic babies developmentally behind, study says
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
Official: 4 dead, 1 unaccounted for in Marine aircraft crash