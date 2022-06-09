Woman dead after overnight house fire in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue officials say a woman is dead after a house fire early Thursday.

MFR units responded to the fire in the 200 block of Kiefer Road before 1:50 a.m. where they found a single-story home with heavy smoke and flames visible.

Fire officials did a quick attack and exposure protection once hose lines were in place. Officials learned someone was possibly inside and did a primary search.

The fire was brought under control, and officials confirmed a 31-year-old woman died in the fire. No injuries to fire personnel were reported.

Officials did not release the victim’s name.

The Bureau of Investigations is investigating the cause of the fire

