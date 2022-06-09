Woman killed in 4-vehicle Montgomery crash
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has died following a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Lois Thomas, 65, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.
The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. on the Eastern Boulevard near Buckboard Road.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.