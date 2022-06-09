Work starting on new prisons in Elmore County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dirt is flying in Elmore County on the site where one of the three new prisons will be. This is the first phase in the plan aimed to fix the state’s prison problems which includes building three new prisons in the state. This is the project being funded by the American Rescue Plan, which caused some controversy.

In Elmore County, there will be positive economic impacts as this facility is built.

“A lot of prep work being done for the site,” said Elmore County Commissioner Troy Stubbs

Stubbs says this is one of the largest projects for Elmore County.

“That I’m aware of,” he said. “So, I’m sure it will take some time, as we’ve all seen with the challenges of the pandemic and other impacts on the economy.”

Despite that, Stubbs says he’s seen work underway around Draper Prison, where the men’s prison and mental health facilities will be built.

“It’s a $30-plus million payroll. So, we want to ensure that we retain that which we are with this new facility, but we hope to grow that the construction is certainly an economic impact for our community,” he said.

The projected impact is $180 million per year.

“I think first and foremost, what people think about is payroll, you think about, okay, so how are if these people are being paid here in our local community, then are they spending that money in our local community,” said Stubbs.

And that impact could last years, as a new women’s facility is also planned to be built in Elmore County. The other men’s facility will be in Escambia County, but that construction has not begun. WSFA reached out to the department of corrections and the company building the prisons, both declined to comment.

