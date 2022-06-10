Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus

Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY/COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high-speed police chase in Alabama ends on River Road in Columbus, with two people in custody.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the suspects were in a U-Haul vehicle that was believed to be stolen and connected to a string of burglaries in Smiths Station.

A Lee County deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop. However, the vehicle fled.

The chase continued into Columbus, where two suspects, one male and one female, were eventually apprehended on 50th Street and River Road.

The suspects have been identified as 36-year-old Billy Collins as the driver of the vehicle and 38-year-old Nadine McLachlan as the passenger.

Collins, the driver, was charged with the following:

  • Fleeing and eluding
  • Reckless driving
  • No state drivers license
  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession Of heroin
  • Possession of drug related objects
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Felony obstruction
  • Two counts of felony violation of probation

McLachlan, the passenger, was charged with the following:

  • Obstruction
  • Possession of drug related objects
  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of heroin
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Crossing the guard Line at the Muscogee County Jail

Authorities have reported no injuries.

Stay with us as we learn more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Barker has been charged after a pursuit with Montgomery police officers Wednesday ended...
Man charged after chase ends with crash into Montgomery police units
MFR units responded to the fire in the 200 block of Kiefer Road before 1:50 a.m. where they...
Woman dead after overnight house fire in Montgomery
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Woman killed in 4-vehicle Montgomery crash
Shykeem Grant is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting...
19-year-old charged after pursuit with Montgomery law enforcement

Latest News

Pike Road mayor donates to WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive
Pike Road mayor donates to WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Food for Thought 6/9
Food for Thought 6/9
Kimberly Pettway and her son spent an entire weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a...
University of Alabama assistant basketball coach’s wife and son bitten by copperhead