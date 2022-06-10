Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus

LEE COUNTY/COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high-speed police chase in Alabama ends on River Road in Columbus, with two people in custody.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the suspects were in a U-Haul vehicle that was believed to be stolen and connected to a string of burglaries in Smiths Station.

A Lee County deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop. However, the vehicle fled.

The chase continued into Columbus, where two suspects, one male and one female, were eventually apprehended on 50th Street and River Road.

The suspects have been identified as 36-year-old Billy Collins as the driver of the vehicle and 38-year-old Nadine McLachlan as the passenger.

Collins, the driver, was charged with the following:

Fleeing and eluding

Reckless driving

No state drivers license

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession Of heroin

Possession of drug related objects

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony obstruction

Two counts of felony violation of probation

McLachlan, the passenger, was charged with the following:

Obstruction

Possession of drug related objects

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of heroin

Trafficking methamphetamine

Crossing the guard Line at the Muscogee County Jail

Authorities have reported no injuries.

Stay with us as we learn more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.