Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
LEE COUNTY/COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high-speed police chase in Alabama ends on River Road in Columbus, with two people in custody.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the suspects were in a U-Haul vehicle that was believed to be stolen and connected to a string of burglaries in Smiths Station.
A Lee County deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop. However, the vehicle fled.
The chase continued into Columbus, where two suspects, one male and one female, were eventually apprehended on 50th Street and River Road.
The suspects have been identified as 36-year-old Billy Collins as the driver of the vehicle and 38-year-old Nadine McLachlan as the passenger.
Collins, the driver, was charged with the following:
- Fleeing and eluding
- Reckless driving
- No state drivers license
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession Of heroin
- Possession of drug related objects
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Felony obstruction
- Two counts of felony violation of probation
McLachlan, the passenger, was charged with the following:
- Obstruction
- Possession of drug related objects
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of heroin
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Crossing the guard Line at the Muscogee County Jail
Authorities have reported no injuries.
Stay with us as we learn more information on this developing story.
