Heat and storms headline the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first half of today looks quiet with highs surging back into the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy late today, but most should stay dry unless you are in West Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

While we’re quiet, a thunderstorm complex will quickly dive south-southeastward across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. It will then enter Southwest Alabama late this afternoon before departing this evening.

Most of this will stay out of our area, but if you are in western/southwestern/far southern Alabama you certainly could be impacted by some rain between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. That doesn’t mean everyone else will stay completely dry. There will be a chance of at least an isolated showers or two developing elsewhere late this afternoon and lingering into this evening.

Some rain may impact West Alabama late today, isolated showers and storms are then possible each day going forward. (WSFA 12 News)

If you don’t see any rain today there are isolated showers and storms in the forecast for this weekend. It won’t rain everywhere, but the chance is there. Highs will reach the lower 90s today and both days this weekend -- similar to where we have been of late.

High temperatures will then soar into the mid-90s in many back yards each afternoon next week under a mix of sun and clouds. Not only will it be hot, but it will be very, very muggy.

It will turn incredibly muggy next week. (WSFA 12 News)

This combination will support the hottest heat indices we have seen so far this year in the 100° to 105° range beginning Sunday. Should this forecast hold it’s possible the National Weather Service will issue a Heat Advisory for part of next week.

For perspective on the upcoming heat...the hottest heat index value Montgomery has seen this year is just above 98 degrees.

Complexes of rain and storms may develop randomly next week across Alabama and surrounding states. (WSFA 12 News)

There will be at least some shower and thunderstorm activity possible each afternoon and evening during the high heat, but we wouldn’t bank on seeing rain to cool you off. We want to get the message out there that the pattern will support random shots at seeing storms.

Some thunderstorm complexes will also be possible due to the pattern we’re going to be in next week. It’s just impossible to say when and where any of these would develop and move this early in the game. We will update each day’s rain chances as necessary!

