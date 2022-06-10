Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Juvenile robbery arrest leads to hours-long manhunt in Opelika

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A robbery arrest of a juvenile leads to an hours-long search in Opelika.

At about 8 a.m. on June 10, the Opelika Police Department and the Lee County SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 2800 block of Lee Road 188 in Loachapoka.

According to authorities, the 16-year-old was wanted on two counts of first-degree robbery concerning previous incidents at a convenience store and several mobile home parks off Pepperell Parkway.

Upon arrival at the police department, the suspect slipped out of the handcuffs and ran away.

An Opelika officer was injured during the pursuit and lost sight of the fleeing suspect heading toward Toomer Court at approximately 9:20 a.m.

Officers conducted an extensive search that lasted a little over three hours. The juvenile was eventually found and detained at a residence on Carver Avenue.

In addition to the robbery charges, the teen faces escape-related charges.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Pettway and her son spent an entire weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a...
Tuscaloosa woman, son bitten by copperhead
Woman killed in 4-vehicle Montgomery crash
MFR units responded to the fire in the 200 block of Kiefer Road before 1:50 a.m. where they...
Woman dead after overnight house fire in Montgomery
Edwin Barker has been charged after a pursuit with Montgomery police officers Wednesday ended...
Man charged after chase ends with crash into Montgomery police units
Evergreen City Councilman Luther James Upton (pictured on left) pleaded guilty to interstate...
Former Alabama city leader gets probation for radio threat

Latest News

Wynlakes Ladies' Golf Association makes donation to WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive
Wynlakes Ladies' Golf Association makes donation to WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive
Renfroe's donates to WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive
Renfroe's donates to WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive
Rich Deem talks about Montgomery Area Food Bank
Rich Deem talks about Montgomery Area Food Bank
Montgomery Police Academy graduation
Montgomery Police Academy graduation