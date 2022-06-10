Memorial service set for Macon County Schools’ first nurse educator

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beloved educator who died in May will be honored by her students over the weekend.

According to Macon County Schools, a memorial service will be held for Mrs. Tumi Arkadie, who served as the school system’s first nurse educator.

“In addition to her mastery level of nursing skills, she assisted in the healing of others through her compassion and concern for others. Her enthusiasm for nursing was evident through the many accolades and recognition,” the school system said. “She was excited to share with others the importance of living a healthy life.”

Arkadie held several accomplishments while in her role. Under her direction as a nurse educator, the school system had its first student attend an international health sciences competition. The first PCT (Patient Care Certification) student program and the first CNA (Certified Nurse Assistant) student program were also created.

Arkadie was a member of the Chi Eta Phi sorority, the Parrish Nurses Coalition, United Methodist Women, Tuskegee Institute Nurses Club, and served the community by being the food bank’s president, according to the school system. She also mentored young women pursuing a nursing degree. She spent her weekends teaching CNA classes while running a recovery home for homeless veterans with substance abuse challenges with her husband.

She was also a devoted wife, mother and friend.

The memorial service is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Tuskegee Municipal Complex. A celebration repast will be held from 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macon County Career Technical Center’s (Culinary Lab) TIMS Cafeteria.

