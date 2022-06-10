Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Memorial service set for Macon County Schools’ first nurse educator

Mrs. Tumi Arkadie, who died in May, will be honored by her students on Saturday
Mrs. Tumi Arkadie was the first nurse educator for the Macon County School System.
Mrs. Tumi Arkadie was the first nurse educator for the Macon County School System.((Source: Macon County Schools))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beloved educator who died in May will be honored by her students over the weekend.

According to Macon County Schools, a memorial service will be held for Mrs. Tumi Arkadie, who served as the school system’s first nurse educator.

“In addition to her mastery level of nursing skills, she assisted in the healing of others through her compassion and concern for others. Her enthusiasm for nursing was evident through the many accolades and recognition,” the school system said. “She was excited to share with others the importance of living a healthy life.”

Arkadie held several accomplishments while in her role. Under her direction as a nurse educator, the school system had its first student attend an international health sciences competition. The first PCT (Patient Care Certification) student program and the first CNA (Certified Nurse Assistant) student program were also created.

Arkadie was a member of the Chi Eta Phi sorority, the Parrish Nurses Coalition, United Methodist Women, Tuskegee Institute Nurses Club, and served the community by being the food bank’s president, according to the school system. She also mentored young women pursuing a nursing degree. She spent her weekends teaching CNA classes while running a recovery home for homeless veterans with substance abuse challenges with her husband.

She was also a devoted wife, mother and friend.

The memorial service is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Tuskegee Municipal Complex. A celebration repast will be held from 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macon County Career Technical Center’s (Culinary Lab) TIMS Cafeteria.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFR units responded to the fire in the 200 block of Kiefer Road before 1:50 a.m. where they...
Woman dead after overnight house fire in Montgomery
Woman killed in 4-vehicle Montgomery crash
Edwin Barker has been charged after a pursuit with Montgomery police officers Wednesday ended...
Man charged after chase ends with crash into Montgomery police units
Kimberly Pettway and her son spent an entire weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a...
Tuscaloosa woman, son bitten by copperhead
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Beasley Allen in Montgomery has filed a lawsuit against Meta.
Montgomery law firm to sue Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram
Suspect in custody after police presence near Toomer Ct. in Opelika
Montgomery mayor makes donation to WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive
Montgomery mayor makes donation to WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive
Three people were injured after shots rang out in the food court at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured