Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to the killing of a woman and a Mississippi police officer.

The Meridian police officer has been identified as Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native. His family is well-known and respected in the area.

Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty

Croom was shot and killed while responding to a domestic situation Thursday afternoon.

Croom had been with the Meridian Police Department since October.

WBRC spoke with Tuscaloosa Police Department Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders about Croom. Sanders is also the President of Tuscaloosa’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge. He said Croom interned at TPD while he was in college and showed an interest in getting into law enforcement.

Sanders called the news of Croom’s death devastating. “It’s sad, I’m very sad. And its heartbreaking when you got a young man who all his life he wanted to be in law enforcement. He was more like a nephew to me. Hearing that really disturbed me and hearing that it brings back memories of officer Dornell Cousette,” Sanders told WBRC.

Dornell Cousette was a Tuscaloosa Police officer killed in the line of duty.

TPD offered condolences to his friends, family and fellow Meridian police officers with a Facebook post.

We are devastated by the line-of-duty death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who grew up in Tuscaloosa. Our...

Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

The search is on for Dante Bender, the suspect wanted in Croom’s death and that of a yet unidentified woman. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

