Montgomery church’s outreach expands with opening of Beacon Center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery church is going above and beyond, opening the doors to a new outreach center that will meet the needs of the community.

“We live by a statement that we are here to remove barriers from our neighbors so they can have a better life,” said Pastor Richard Williams of . Metropolitan United Methodist Church.

On Friday people got the first look inside the Beacon Center, located on Gaston Avenue. With more than 8500 sq. ft. of space, this new center will be home to more than 20 different services to meet different needs.

“We will have services such as counseling, full service food pantry, as well as a GED and literacy program services for youth and also services for adults and seniors,” said Williams.

And the services the Beacon Center provides aren’t confined to the building. They will offer free wifi to the community that can be accessed from the parking lot.

“Many don’t have internet, or sometimes their phones are not on, and they need spaces to be able to provide enrichment, to be able to help their children with homework,” said Williams. “And they also need a safe place that’s in their community.”

Williams says thanks to the generous donations that came in from around the country, the Beacon Center is a debt free facility.

The Beacon Center food pantry has a corporate partnership with DoorDash and also the Samaritan Counseling Center. You can call 211 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.