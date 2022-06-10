Advertise
Montgomery ‘Meals on Wheels’ program adds new delivery route

Those interested in volunteering can call the Montgomery Area Council On Aging.
Those interested in volunteering can call the Montgomery Area Council On Aging.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gas and groceries are two things that are more expensive for everyone right now, buts that is not stopping the Montgomery “Meals on Wheels” program from driving on.

“Even though our food costs have increased, we still have made a commitment to feed the seniors that are on our client list,” said Donna Marietta, CEO of the Montgomery Area Council On Aging.

The program hand delivers meals to seniors in the Capital City who would otherwise struggle to get groceries on their own.

The food comes from venders at a lower cost. Supply chain issues have slowed down the process at times, but that is not stopping them from serving 428 hot meals every weekday.

“The need is there and the need during COVID increased,” Marietta said.

More and more people are becoming homebound in the community, Marietta explained. Despite the odds, the program is stepping up to meet demand.

The “Meals on Wheels” program has added a new route in the city. It covers the Seth Johnson area along Narrow Lane Road.

“As soon as we felt that we could make the financial commitment to add more people, that is what we’ve done,” she said.

To pull it off, the program needs more hands. Community members are urged to volunteer an hour of their time to help make deliveries.

Organizers admit it is more of a commitment with the higher gas prices.

“It is something we can’t control,” Marietta said.

She hopes volunteers will join the cause for “the citizens who have worked hard all their lives, but now need our help.”

Those interested in volunteering for the “Meals on Wheels’ program can call the Montgomery Area Council On Aging at (334) 263-0532.

They need both drivers and “meal makers” to package food.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

